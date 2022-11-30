Dr. Philip Branson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Branson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Branson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Center of the Virginias311 Courthouse Rd, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 487-2297Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
New patient. 52 yrs old. Severe right hip replacement. Dr. Branson saw my pain and the decreased quality of life I am in and was kind enough to put my hip replacement on his schedule for Dec. 23rd. Am I upset???? No, I thank him and God for caring enough to see me get back to my normal life!
About Dr. Philip Branson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194820100
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Branson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branson.
