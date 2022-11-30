Overview

Dr. Philip Branson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.



Dr. Branson works at Orthopaedic Center of the Virginias in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.