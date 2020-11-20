See All Psychiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Philip Botkiss, MD

Psychiatry
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Philip Botkiss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston.

Dr. Botkiss works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital
    7850 Vista Hill Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 278-4110
  2. 2
    Botkiss Center for Recovery
    12625 High Bluff Dr Ste 301, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 206-3081

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Group Psychotherapy
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Group Psychotherapy
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 20, 2020
    I've had the honor of knowing Dr. Botkiss both personally and professionally. Dr. Botkiss is professional and caring giving every person he comes into contact with the highest level of care and respect. I've had the honor to watch Dr. Botkiss first hand show tremendous care and compassion for his patients. He is a fabulous doctor and colleague and I highly recommend him to anybody seeking healthcare so much so that I always refer my own family and friends to him when needed. He sure is one-of-a-kind in his specialty and hands down he is one of the best!
    Lynnette Jaiswal — Nov 20, 2020
    About Dr. Philip Botkiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881777803
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCSD
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Philip Botkiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botkiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Botkiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Botkiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Botkiss works at Champaign Dental Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Botkiss’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Botkiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botkiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botkiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botkiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

