Dr. Philip Bosch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Bosch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Bosch works at
Locations
Philip Bosch, MD651 E Pennsylvania Ave Ste 101, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Complete confidence in dr. Bosch. Excellent.
About Dr. Philip Bosch, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1508845983
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Huntington Meml Hosp
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bosch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bosch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bosch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosch works at
Dr. Bosch has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosch.
