Dr. Philip Bosch, MD

Urology
3.9 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Bosch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Bosch works at Philip Bosch, MD in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Philip Bosch, MD
    651 E Pennsylvania Ave Ste 101, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Prostatitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Bladder Infection
Prostatitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Urethral Stricture
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Stones
Uroflowmetry
Autoimmune Interstitial Cystitis
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Cystometry
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Hydronephrosis
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Lithotripsy
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchiectomy
Prostate Removal
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Vasectomy

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
Mar 01, 2022
Complete confidence in dr. Bosch. Excellent.
Nathan Phillips — Mar 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Philip Bosch, MD

  • Urology
  • 42 years of experience
  • English
  • 1508845983
Education & Certifications

  UC-Irvine|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
  Huntington Meml Hosp
  SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Bosch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bosch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bosch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bosch has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

