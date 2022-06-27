See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Philip Borgardt, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Borgardt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Borgardt works at Philip Borgardt,MD Inc. in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philip Borgardt, MD Inc.
    865 Aerovista Pl Ste 210, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Symptomatic Menopause
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Symptomatic Menopause
Malaise and Fatigue

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Debra — Jun 27, 2022

About Dr. Philip Borgardt, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • 1952326498
Education & Certifications

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Coll Hosp
  • Dartmouth College
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Borgardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borgardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Borgardt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Borgardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Borgardt works at Philip Borgardt,MD Inc. in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Borgardt’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Borgardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borgardt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borgardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borgardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

