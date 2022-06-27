Dr. Philip Borgardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borgardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Borgardt, MD
Dr. Philip Borgardt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Philip Borgardt, MD Inc.865 Aerovista Pl Ste 210, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Dr Borgardt has been my weight lost provider for over 6 years. He is very attentive, knowledgeable, and extremely concerned about my medical condition. He’s encouraging and motivating, would recommend him to anyone who serious about losing weight and keeping it off.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952326498
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Coll Hosp
- Dartmouth College
