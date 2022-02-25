Dr. Philip Bomeli, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bomeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Bomeli, DDS
Overview
Dr. Philip Bomeli, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Solon, OH.
Dr. Bomeli works at
Locations
Solon Orthodontics33695 Bainbridge Rd Ste 101, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 481-2616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Prudential
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bomeli and staff (love Joanne, Andrea and Jenny!) are fabulous! They have treated both our kids. They are friendly, caring and kind and very approachable for kids. They have excellent communication and follow up, answer any and all questions, work with your schedule for appointment scheduling. In comparing them to other orthodontists in the area, we also found a significant cost savings in our kids seeing Dr. Bomeli. Would recommend no other. Dr. Bomeli hands down is the best orthodontist in Northeast Ohio!
About Dr. Philip Bomeli, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1215158415
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bomeli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bomeli accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
311 patients have reviewed Dr. Bomeli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bomeli.
