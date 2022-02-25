Overview

Dr. Philip Blum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Blum works at Patient Centered Neurology, Houston, TX in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Polyneuropathy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.