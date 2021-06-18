Dr. Philip Blount, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blount is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Blount, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Blount, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.
Locations
Methodist Pain & Spine1 Layfair Dr Ste 100, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-8801
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr was congenial, easy to understand, was sympathetic as well as empathetic. Nurse attending was present without being obtrusive and was pleasant and very helpful in scheduling referred appointments.
About Dr. Philip Blount, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1831136175
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Blount has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blount accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blount. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blount.
