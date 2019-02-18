Overview

Dr. Philip Blazar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Blazar works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA and Foxboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.