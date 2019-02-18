Dr. Philip Blazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Blazar, MD
Dr. Philip Blazar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-5322
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Dr. Blazer was amazing. Double joint replacements. Very professional and just an all round nice guy. Extremely knowledgeable. He was honest about my recovery being very difficult. I would highly recommend him
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1497733158
- Hospital University Pa
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Hand Surgery-Orthopedic Surgery Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Orthopedic Surgery
- Harvard Medical School
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
