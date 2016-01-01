Dr. Blank Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Blank Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Philip Blank Jr, DO is a Dermatologist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Blank Jr works at
Locations
Craig Austin Dermatology PC200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 231, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (914) 245-8919
Cindy Hoffman DO200 Veterans Rd Ste 14, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 245-8919
Peter Levi MD325 Manville Rd, Pleasantville, NY 10570 Directions (914) 747-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Blank Jr, DO
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134242860
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blank Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blank Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blank Jr has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blank Jr speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blank Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blank Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.