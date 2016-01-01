See All Dermatologists in Fishkill, NY
Dr. Philip Blank Jr, DO

Dermatology
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Blank Jr, DO is a Dermatologist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Blank Jr works at Craig Austin Dermatology PC in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Yorktown Heights, NY and Pleasantville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Craig Austin Dermatology PC
    200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 231, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 245-8919
  2. 2
    Cindy Hoffman DO
    200 Veterans Rd Ste 14, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 245-8919
  3. 3
    Peter Levi MD
    325 Manville Rd, Pleasantville, NY 10570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 747-5600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Philip Blank Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134242860
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blank Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blank Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blank Jr has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blank Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blank Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

