See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Philip Blaney, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Philip Blaney, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Philip Blaney, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine Salt Lake City, Utah and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.

Dr. Blaney works at Franciscan Physician Network Sports Medicine Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Sports Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Poon, MD
Dr. Steven Poon, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kristina Colbenson, MD
Dr. Kristina Colbenson, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network Sports Medicine Specialists at Indianapolis
    5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 310, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 781-1133
  2. 2
    Franciscan Physician Network Sports Medicine Specialists at CityWay
    426 S Alabama St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 781-1133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bursitis
Hip Sprain
Skin Screenings
Bursitis
Hip Sprain
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Blaney?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Philip Blaney, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Blaney, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blaney to family and friends

Dr. Blaney's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Blaney

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Blaney, MD.

About Dr. Philip Blaney, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063850576
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Intermountain Healthcare - Utah Valley Orthopedic Center Provo, UT
Fellowship
Residency
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis, IN
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Utah School of Medicine Salt Lake City, Utah
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Blaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blaney works at Franciscan Physician Network Sports Medicine Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Blaney’s profile.

Dr. Blaney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Philip Blaney, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.