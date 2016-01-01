Overview

Dr. Philip Becker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at Riverhills Neuroscience in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.