Dr. Battle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Battle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Battle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Battle works at
Locations
-
1
Kemp Battle MD PC1091 Hendersonville Rd Ste 202, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 274-9765
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Battle?
Terrific doctor, gives very complete physicals, spends as much time as needed with his patients, easy to reach by phone
About Dr. Philip Battle, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1124012695
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Battle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Battle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Battle works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Battle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.