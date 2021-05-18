Overview

Dr. Philip Basile, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Basile works at Boston Aba Inc. in Belmont, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.