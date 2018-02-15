Dr. Philip Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Barton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Barton, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Barton works at
Ocala Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center P.A.3233 SW 33rd Rd Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 237-2322
Ocala Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center10915 SE 177TH PL, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 347-4500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Barton really cares about his patients. He is kind and takes care to answer all your questions. If I could rate him a 10...I would. He is "off the charts" excellent!
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174526891
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
