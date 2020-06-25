Overview

Dr. Philip Barasch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Barasch works at Neurological Specialists, P.C. in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.