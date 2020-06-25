Dr. Philip Barasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Barasch, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Barasch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Barasch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurological Specialists P.C.52 Beach Rd Ste 202, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-0284Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group99 Hawley Ln Ste 1120, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 377-5988Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barasch?
Dr. Barasch always tries to help. I am allergic to all pain medications but he is still looking for a new one for me to solve my problem. He is a geat Neurologist.
About Dr. Philip Barasch, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1295762029
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Dwnst Med Ctr
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barasch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barasch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barasch works at
Dr. Barasch has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barasch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barasch speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barasch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barasch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.