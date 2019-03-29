Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azordegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health River Region.
Locations
Advanced Rx Pharmacy 0242470 Flowood Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health River Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Azordegan since 2004. I have ongoing spinal issues. I would never consider going to a different neurosurgeon. He is thorough and kind. He gives you all options so you can make an informed decision. Sometimes there is no solution that eliminates pain. He is very patient and never pushes surgery even when it’s the only option. He is truly a professional and I am blessed to be his patient.
About Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841224367
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
Dr. Azordegan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azordegan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azordegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azordegan speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Azordegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azordegan.
