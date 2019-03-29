Overview

Dr. Philip Azordegan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health River Region.



Dr. Azordegan works at NewSouth NeuroSpine in Flowood, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.