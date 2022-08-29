Overview

Dr. Philip Ayvazian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital, UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Ayvazian works at Charles A. Birbara M.d. in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.