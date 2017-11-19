Dr. Philip Alway, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Alway, DPM
Overview
Dr. Philip Alway, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eureka, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.
Locations
Redwood Podiatry Group3258 Timber Fall Ct, Eureka, CA 95503 Directions (707) 441-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very trustworthy.
About Dr. Philip Alway, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1427087287
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
