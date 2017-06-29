Overview

Dr. Philip Alexander, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from St John's Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.