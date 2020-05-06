Dr. Philip Adler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Adler, DPM
Dr. Philip Adler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Adler Podiatry Clinic3636 University Blvd S Bldg C, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 731-1711
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
I practiced Cardiology for over 30 years at Memorial Hospital in Jax, FL. Therefore I have known Phil Adler for many years. I just had a sudden swelling of one foot and my first thought was a blood clot! Dr. Adler, after Xray and exam correctly diagnosed my problem as a worn out golf shoe. In 24 hrs. I was 95% better. He is the best and always smiling
- Podiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Parkview Hosp
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Georgia
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.