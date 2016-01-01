See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Park Ridge, IL
Dr. Philip Aagaard, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Overview

Dr. Philip Aagaard, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from KAROLINSKA INSTITUTET and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Aagaard works at The Spine Center in Park Ridge, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Spine Center
    1875 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 698-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon

About Dr. Philip Aagaard, MD

  • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
  • English
  • 1679823991
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • KAROLINSKA INSTITUTET
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aagaard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Aagaard works at The Spine Center in Park Ridge, IL. View the full address on Dr. Aagaard’s profile.

Dr. Aagaard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aagaard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aagaard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aagaard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

