Dr. Philicia Andrews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Andrews works at Westside Gastroenterology Associates in Austell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.