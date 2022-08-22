Dr. Phileemon Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phileemon Payne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phileemon Payne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Payne works at
Locations
The Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery Center- Houston920 Frostwood Dr Ste 690, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 930-1957
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 3 year old daughter cut her lip and we were worried that the injury could permanently affect her smile, cause loss of feeling, or create other problems. Dr. Payne was enormously helpful. He was incredible in dealing with our daughter, explaining the procedure and talking her through things, and was equally wonderful at answering our questions and addressing our concerns and fears. We are truly thankful that we were able to see Dr. Payne and recommend him wholeheartedly. I hope we never have to use him again, but if the need arises, we are definitely going to call on him!
About Dr. Phileemon Payne, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft and Mandibular Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
