Dr. Phileemon Payne, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Phileemon Payne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Payne works at The Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery Center- Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft and Mandibular Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery Center- Houston
    920 Frostwood Dr Ste 690, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 930-1957

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Mandibular Hypoplasia
Big Ears
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 22, 2022
    My 3 year old daughter cut her lip and we were worried that the injury could permanently affect her smile, cause loss of feeling, or create other problems. Dr. Payne was enormously helpful. He was incredible in dealing with our daughter, explaining the procedure and talking her through things, and was equally wonderful at answering our questions and addressing our concerns and fears. We are truly thankful that we were able to see Dr. Payne and recommend him wholeheartedly. I hope we never have to use him again, but if the need arises, we are definitely going to call on him!
    About Dr. Phileemon Payne, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1548449952
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phileemon Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Payne works at The Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery Center- Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Payne’s profile.

    Dr. Payne has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft and Mandibular Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

