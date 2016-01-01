Dr. Philbert Doleac, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doleac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philbert Doleac, DDS
Overview
Dr. Philbert Doleac, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center Dental School.
Dr. Doleac works at
Locations
-
1
Magic Smiles4095 SW 144th Ave Ste A, Beaverton, OR 97005 Directions (503) 483-9200
-
2
Magic Smiles10850 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 483-9202
-
3
Magic Smiles33640 E Columbia Ave, Scappoose, OR 97056 Directions (503) 483-9201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- ODS Health Plan
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doleac?
About Dr. Philbert Doleac, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073573432
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Brooke Army Med Ctr Ft Sam Houston
- University Of Texas Health Science Center Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doleac has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doleac accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Doleac using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Doleac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doleac works at
Dr. Doleac speaks Spanish.
384 patients have reviewed Dr. Doleac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doleac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doleac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doleac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.