Dr. Kon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philantha Kon, MD
Overview
Dr. Philantha Kon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kon works at
Locations
-
1
Of One Mind Teenwork & Family Therapy Apc2001 S Barrington Ave Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 906-0460
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kon?
Dr. Kon is exceptionally caring and compassionate. She's very easy to talk to, and she kept every promise she made to me. She asks and answers questions thoughtfully. She's sharp and experienced without arrogance. I highly recommend Dr. Kon and her comprehensive approach to mental health.
About Dr. Philantha Kon, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1831319904
Education & Certifications
- Ucla-Semel Institute For Neuroscience & Human Behavior
- Uc Irvine Medical Center Dept Of Pychiatry & Human Behavior
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Pomona College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kon works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.