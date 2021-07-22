See All Ophthalmologists in Crestview, FL
Dr. Phil Alabata, DO

Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Phil Alabata, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Dr. Alabata works at Alabata Eye Center, Crestview, FL 32536 in Crestview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alabata Eye Center
    239 Redstone Ave W, Crestview, FL 32536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 331-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • North Okaloosa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Pterygium
Keratitis
Eye Infections

Pterygium Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 22, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Alabata since I moved to the Panhandle in 2018. He is compassionate, professional and takes the time needed to understand his patient's needs and to make sure they understand what is happening in their eyes and the rational behind the treatment recommendations. Sometimes it may be necessary to wait for several minutes to see him, but you can be sure that he will spend the time necessary with me when I get into the examining room. His staff are excellent, friendly, effecient and professoinal.
    Laura — Jul 22, 2021
    About Dr. Phil Alabata, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770547077
    Education & Certifications

    • Glaucoma
    • San Antonio Uniformed Services Hlth Education Consortium/Brooke Army Med Ctr
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Florida State University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phil Alabata, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alabata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alabata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alabata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alabata works at Alabata Eye Center, Crestview, FL 32536 in Crestview, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alabata’s profile.

    Dr. Alabata has seen patients for Pterygium, Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alabata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Alabata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alabata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alabata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alabata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

