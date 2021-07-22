Overview

Dr. Phil Alabata, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Alabata works at Alabata Eye Center, Crestview, FL 32536 in Crestview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.