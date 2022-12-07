Dr. Le has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phi-Van Le, MD
Dr. Phi-Van Le, MD is a Dermatologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dermatology Consultants603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 350, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 435-5100
Dermatology Cnsltnts2625 Executive Park Dr Ste 7, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 385-1544
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been a patient of Dr Le for over 30 years and never once was I ever disappointed in her ability to diagnose and treat my skin conditions . She is a compassionate individual who has listened to me over the years and cared about my issues each time I had an appointment . I’ve had to wait for my appointments but I understand things happen that will delay seeing the Dr . For the most part my appointments are early in the morning so my wait time is much shorter , however , even when I’ve seen her in the afternoon my wait is no longer than 30 minutes I highly recommend Dr Le because she is professional , very knowledgeable and extremely compassionate about you as a person .
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Skin Tag Removal, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.