Dr. Phetpailin Amaralikit, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University Of Thailand and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Amaralikit works at Family Immediate Care in Herndon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.