Dr. Phelgar Washington, MD
Overview
Dr. Phelgar Washington, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Washington Eye Center PC3737 N Meridian St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Directions (317) 925-2661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did emergency eye surgery after my jack hammer accident on a night shift job 30 year's ago. My eye was sliced open by ceramic floor tile completely through the iris and pupil. Throughout the years I've had several different eye Drs. ask me who did this surgery and proceed to tell me he preformed a miracle. This is a top notch Dr. who saved my right eye and he is the nicest and most intelligent Drs. I have ever had who made a horrible accident as pleasant as it could possibly be. Thank you Dr. Washington!
About Dr. Phelgar Washington, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1215000484
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Washington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washington has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Washington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.