Dr. Phelan Piehota, DO

Ophthalmology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Phelan Piehota, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ladson, SC. They completed their residency with Doctors Hospital Ohio Health

Dr. Piehota works at LowCountry Eye Specialists in Ladson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lowcountry Eye Specialists
    9565 Highway 78 Bldg 200, Ladson, SC 29456 (843) 944-6220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center
  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Trabeculoplasty or Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. Phelan Piehota is awe-inspiring. I had an URGENT and complex eye issue, and he treated with the same care he would use towards his family. He is so intelligent, and provides realistic details. I received a referral to see Dr. Mather. Dr. Mather is AMAZING also. He made a referral to an allergist that helped save me. This practice deserves a Platinum rating. You are not just a patient, but you are family. His staff members are knowledgable and friendly. What a great team! Dr. Piehota, helped me more than you can ever KNOW!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!! You are GOD sent!
    Dec 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1548534381
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phelan Piehota, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piehota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piehota has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piehota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piehota works at LowCountry Eye Specialists in Ladson, SC. View the full address on Dr. Piehota’s profile.

    Dr. Piehota has seen patients for Presbyopia and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piehota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Piehota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piehota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piehota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piehota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

