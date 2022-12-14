Overview

Dr. Phelan Piehota, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ladson, SC. They completed their residency with Doctors Hospital Ohio Health



Dr. Piehota works at LowCountry Eye Specialists in Ladson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.