Dr. Nimmagadda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phani Nimmagadda, MD
Overview
Dr. Phani Nimmagadda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Nimmagadda works at
Locations
-
1
St Francis Cardiovascular Physicians PC12 Manor Rd, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 724-4110
-
2
Anna Lerner Angeles M.D. PC2171 Jericho Tpke Ste 300, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 670-6701
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nimmagadda?
Dr Nimmagadda is kind and passionate. She takes her time with you and explains everything. Sometimes she runs behind a little but only because she sits with you in her office after the visit and answers any questions you might have.
About Dr. Phani Nimmagadda, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1104813401
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Prince George's Hosp Ctr
- Govt Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nimmagadda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimmagadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimmagadda works at
Dr. Nimmagadda speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimmagadda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimmagadda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimmagadda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimmagadda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.