Overview

Dr. Phani Dantuluri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Dantuluri works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.