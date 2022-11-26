Dr. Phani Dantuluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dantuluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phani Dantuluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phani Dantuluri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Dantuluri works at
Locations
-
1
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Resurgens PC487 Winn Way Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (770) 491-3003Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Windy Hill2550 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 933-1900
-
4
Midtown550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1900, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dantuluri?
After many painful years of chronic, continuous pain in my left shoulder, I took the advice of my orthopedic specialist (Dr. Robert Kelly) to have my shoulder replaced by the same surgeon who replaced his. Dr. Dantuluri took the time to completely explain the proveedure and replaced it. He truly cares for his patients, and his demeanor permeates throughout his practice.
About Dr. Phani Dantuluri, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1093751133
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Combined Upper Extremity Fellowship
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dantuluri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dantuluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dantuluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dantuluri works at
Dr. Dantuluri has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dantuluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dantuluri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dantuluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dantuluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dantuluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.