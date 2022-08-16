Dr. Phani Bodavula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodavula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phani Bodavula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Phani Bodavula, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ntr University Of Health Sciences, India and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Bodavula works at
Locations
-
1
Garland Pediatric Practice6448 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX 75043 Directions (972) 216-8500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Seven Hills Pediatrics6853 Coit Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 543-0630Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bodavula?
Dr. Bodavula is readily available and incredibly attentive. He has helped us with many issues and questions and given us the tools take better care of them in tough situations. I cannot recommend him enough!
About Dr. Phani Bodavula, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Telugu
- 1700204690
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Medical College of Wisconsin
- Children's Hospital of New Jersey
- Ntr University Hlth Scis
- Ntr University Of Health Sciences, India
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodavula has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodavula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodavula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodavula works at
Dr. Bodavula speaks Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Telugu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodavula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodavula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodavula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodavula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.