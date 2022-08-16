Overview

Dr. Phani Bodavula, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ntr University Of Health Sciences, India and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Bodavula works at Garland Pediatric Practice in Garland, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.