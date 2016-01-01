Dr. Vo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phac Vo, MD
Overview
Dr. Phac Vo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD.
Dr. Vo works at
Locations
Duong Medical LLC611 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 591-8982
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Phac Vo, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Khmer and Vietnamese
- 1205913654
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vo speaks Khmer and Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.
