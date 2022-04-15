See All Ophthalmologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Pezhman Nazemi

Ophthalmology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pezhman Nazemi is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Nazemi works at Access Eye Institute in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion, Ectropion of Eyelid and Ocular Surface Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Oxnard
    200 S A St Ste 210, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 483-4804
    Access Eye Institute
    2820 Townsgate Rd Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-7976
    Access Eye Institute
    199 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-7976
    375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 648-2849

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 15, 2022
    Jacob Shahbaz — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Pezhman Nazemi

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1154509495
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    • Doheny Eye Institute / Usc
    • Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pezhman Nazemi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nazemi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nazemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nazemi has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, Ectropion of Eyelid and Ocular Surface Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nazemi speaks Arabic, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

