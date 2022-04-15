Overview

Dr. Pezhman Nazemi is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Nazemi works at Access Eye Institute in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion, Ectropion of Eyelid and Ocular Surface Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.