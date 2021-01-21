Overview

Dr. Peyton Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Appendicitis and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.