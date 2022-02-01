Overview

Dr. Peyton Berookim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St. George School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Berookim works at BEVERLY HILLS GASTROENTEROLOGY in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Heartburn and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.