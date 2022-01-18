Overview

Dr. Peysaf Worthalter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Pontifical University Javeriana / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Worthalter works at Marion County Adult And Behavioral Health in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.