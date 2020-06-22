Dr. Peyman Tabrizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabrizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peyman Tabrizi, MD
Overview
Dr. Peyman Tabrizi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Tabrizi works at
Locations
-
1
South Coast Physical Therapy1220 Hemlock Way Ste 205, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Directions (714) 834-0439
-
2
Peyman Tabrizi, MD999 N Tustin Ave Ste 109, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 834-0439
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tabrizi?
My back was operated on 10 years ago and I continued to have many issues and pain. I visited several surgeons but they didn’t want to deal with the mess that was my back. I was referred to Dr Tabrizi as a surgeon who can do the type of surgery that others don’t have the skills to perform. He removed, adjusted and replaced the screws that weren’t placed correctly in my back. It was a long operation and took a while to recover. After all these years, my back in finally pain free. It’s like a miracle and I’m forever grateful to Dr Tabrizi for his honesty, skills, genuine care. He is definitely a master in his field.
About Dr. Peyman Tabrizi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1154362499
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurologial Inst
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- Ucla-Harbor Med Ctr
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University of California Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabrizi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabrizi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabrizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabrizi works at
Dr. Tabrizi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabrizi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabrizi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabrizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabrizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.