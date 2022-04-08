Dr. Peyman Otmishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otmishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peyman Otmishi, MD
Overview
Dr. Peyman Otmishi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Otmishi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Umcmg Primary Care Easton500 Cadmus Ln Ste 209, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otmishi?
Listens carefully, answers questions well, good overall demeanor.
About Dr. Peyman Otmishi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1902949506
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otmishi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otmishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otmishi works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Otmishi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otmishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otmishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otmishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.