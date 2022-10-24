Dr. Peyman Nazmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peyman Nazmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peyman Nazmi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Pecs, Medical And Health Sciences Centre and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Nazmi works at
Locations
Richmond Spine Interventions and Pain Center14404 Sommerville Ct, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 378-1800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Mechanicsville Office7481 Right Flank Rd Ste 100, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 378-1800Monday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My husband, who has had 7 neck/back surgeries as well as recent neck fracture, goes to Dr Nazmi and I attend the injection sessions with him. Finding someone my husband trusts is critical and Dr Nazmi has been that person. He has always been very caring, asks if we have questions and has taken great care of him. He is great for minimizing or eliminating the use of opioids which was important given their addictive nature. We have been very pleased. The office is very busy typically but they tend to stay on schedule and are very friendly and kind. They recently utilized a system for data intake/entry that wasn't working well and they listened to feedback and have changed it. Thanks for listening always.
About Dr. Peyman Nazmi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hungarian, Persian and Persian
- 1891787354
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Med
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- University of Pecs, Medical And Health Sciences Centre
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazmi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazmi works at
Dr. Nazmi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nazmi speaks Hungarian, Persian and Persian.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.