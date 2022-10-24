See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Peyman Nazmi, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peyman Nazmi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Pecs, Medical And Health Sciences Centre and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Nazmi works at Richmond Spine Interventions and Pain Center in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richmond Spine Interventions and Pain Center
    14404 Sommerville Ct, Midlothian, VA 23113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 378-1800
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Mechanicsville Office
    7481 Right Flank Rd Ste 100, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 378-1800
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Peyman Nazmi, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian, Persian and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1891787354
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College Of Med
    Internship
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    Medical Education
    • University of Pecs, Medical And Health Sciences Centre
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peyman Nazmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nazmi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nazmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nazmi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nazmi speaks Hungarian, Persian and Persian.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazmi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

