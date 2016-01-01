Dr. Kangavari accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peyman Kangavari, MD
Overview
Dr. Peyman Kangavari, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Radiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Long Beach Medical Center2801 Atlantic Ave Fl 0, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peyman Kangavari, MD
- Radiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1962821207
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kangavari works at
