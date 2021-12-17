Dr. Peyman Ghasri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghasri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peyman Ghasri, MD
Dr. Peyman Ghasri, MD is a Dermatologist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Ghasri works at
Peyman Ghasri MD18555 Ventura Blvd Ste E, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 344-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I find Dr. Ghasri very efficient, knowledgeable. His bedside manner was very comforting. His office staff is friendly and helpful. I have been to his office 4 times and never waited more than 5-10 minuets.
- Dermatology
- English, Arabic
- 1265498034
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Ghasri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghasri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghasri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghasri has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghasri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghasri speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghasri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghasri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghasri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghasri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.