Dr. Petru Groza, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Petru Groza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Paml At Group Health Riverfront322 W North River Dr, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 324-6464
Providence Kidney Care105 W 8th Ave Ste 7060, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 340-0930
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr. Groza in the past two years has been excellent. He is very thorough and professional while maintaining a sense of humor. I would highly recommend him to anyone searching for an outstanding physician.
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1730187360
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Groza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Groza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groza.
