See All Plastic Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Konofaos works at UT University Plastic Surgeons, Memphis, TN in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD
Dr. W Tomasz Majewski, MD
10 (36)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    UT University Plastic Surgeons, Memphis, TN
    1068 Cresthaven Rd Ste 500, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 866-8525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Facial Reconstruction
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Facial Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Konofaos?

    Jul 01, 2021
    There really aren't words to express how much we appreciate the meticulous care Dr. Konofaos & his team of residents/nurses have provided to our daughter. She was kicked in the face by a horse on Super Bowl Sunday that required her to have multiple surgeries within the week after the accident. Dr. K has been very thorough in his care & surgical trmt of our daughter. He explained her trmt very well to us, even with somewhat of a language barrier. Her upper jaw was crushed on the left side & had many broken bones on the right. Dr. K tried to save as much bone as possible during her 1st surgery but being very meticulous on how her facial structure would look in the long run he decided to go back in for a 2nd & 3rd surgery to continue to work on ensuring the best success in her facial & jaw structure. The follow up care has been impeccable. In June, she underwent her 4th round of surgery. Again the team has been phenomenal & provided the utmost care & her follow up visit was excellent!
    Andrea G — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Konofaos to family and friends

    Dr. Konofaos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Konofaos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD.

    About Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720364367
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konofaos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Konofaos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Konofaos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Konofaos works at UT University Plastic Surgeons, Memphis, TN in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Konofaos’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Konofaos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konofaos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konofaos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konofaos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Petros Konofaos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.