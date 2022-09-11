Dr. Petros Carvounis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carvounis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Petros Carvounis, MD
Overview
Dr. Petros Carvounis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Arthur, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Oxford, Medical School Office and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Carvounis works at
Locations
-
1
Raj K Singla MD PA3000 39th St Ste 102, Port Arthur, TX 77642 Directions (409) 985-2569
-
2
Baylor College of Medicine Mood Disorder Center6655 Travis St Ste 700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (409) 985-2569
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carvounis?
Dr. Carvounis is everything you want in a doctor - professionalism of a highest degree, compassion, down-to-earth precise explanation of a patient's condition, and nothing of haughtiness and arrogance of some ophthalmologists, the 'creme de la creme' of the medical profession. My daughter, who lives in England, told me to look for British-trained doctors after I had a not very pleasant experience with my first retina surgery, and I looked, and I found a gem. I don't want him to be overburdened by patients, but I would recommend him, with all my heart, especially in complicated cases. You won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Petros Carvounis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French, Greek and Spanish
- 1669527537
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- George Washington University School Of Med
- Mayo Med School
- University Of Oxford, Medical School Office
- UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carvounis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carvounis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carvounis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carvounis works at
Dr. Carvounis has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carvounis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carvounis speaks French, Greek and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carvounis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carvounis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carvounis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carvounis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.