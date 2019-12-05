Overview

Dr. Petros Benias, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Benias works at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.