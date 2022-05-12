Overview

Dr. Petros Ayele, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Addis Ababa university faculty of medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic.



Dr. Ayele works at GLOB'ALL PRIMARY CARE AND INTERNAL MEDICINE in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.