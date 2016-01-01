Overview

Dr. Petronio Ilagan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Ilagan works at Orthopedics Of Southern Indiana in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.