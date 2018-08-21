Overview

Dr. Petre Udrea, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Udrea works at Dayton Center For Neurological Disorders in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.